BJP’s bid to hoist Indian flag in Srinagar Lal Chowk foiled

Srinagar, October 26 (KMS): In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, local police foiled the BJP-RSS’s plan to hoist Indian flag in Srinagar ahead of October 27, which is observed as black day in the territory.

Police arrested three BJP workers who were trying to hoist Indian flag on clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Pertinently, police on Sunday also foiled two separate attempts made by members of Hindu extremist members to hoist the Indian flag at the PDP headquarters in Gandhinagar in Jammu.

The attempts to hoist the flag came two days after PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said she would not contest elections or hoist the Indian flag till Jammu &Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 is restored.

