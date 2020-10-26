India destabilized entire region by landing troops in IIOJK: TWI

Srinagar, October 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has said that India destabilized the entire region on October 27, 1947 by illegally occupying the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir.

A Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that New Delhi not only stifled the aspirations of Kashmiris but also paved the way for a permanent confrontation with Pakistan by illegally landing its troops in Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947.

He said that as a result of the maneuvers of Congress leaders like Pandit Nehru and Sardar Patel under the leadership of Gandhi, a large number of Indian troops landed at Srinagar airport on October 27 ushering in an era of subjugation and suppression in Kashmir.

“The last 73 years of oppressive Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is a painful chapter for the Kashmiris,” he said and added that by observing October 27 as a black day, every year, the Kashmiris send a clear message to India that they do not recognize its illegitimate occupation over Jammu and Kashmir and will continue the mission of their millions of martyrs till its logical end.

