Indian soldier commits suicide in Srinagar

Srinagar, October 26 (KMS): In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian soldier who fired at himself with his service rifle on October 12 succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

The deceased soldier belonged to D-Coy 141 battalion, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Shergari, Srinagar. Confirming the incident, a CRPF official said that an investigation has been started to find out the reason as to what forced the trooper to take the extreme step.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to 479 since January 2007.

Meanwhile, two persons were dead and three were injured when a Maruti Alto car rolled down into a deep gorge at Mansar Morh near Krimchi in Udhampur. Police and locals rushed to the spot and took the injured persons to District Hospital Udhampur.

