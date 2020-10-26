Kashmir solution possible only through referendum: Sardar Atiq

Islamabad, October 26 (KMS): A seminar was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement International, Jammu and Kashmir Forum France and Friends of Kashmir in Islamabad, today, against the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India on October 27, 1947.

Member of National Assembly, Naureen Farooq Ibrahim, former Prime Minister of AJK, Sardar Atiq Ahmad Khan, Member of British Parliament and Leader of Opposition Afzal Khan, former Minister for Information, Azad Kashmir, Mahmood Riaz, former Minister Nisar Memon, Sheikh Tajmmul-ul-Islam, Executive Director of Kashmir Media Service, JKLF Vice Chairman, Saleem Haroon, Convener of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum AJK chapter, Syed Faiz Naqshbadi, Altaf Hussain Wani, Syed Manzoor Shah, Abdul Hameed Lone, former Lord Mayor, Chaudhry Aurangzeb, Jammu and Kashmir Forum France Secretary, Sardar Ikhlas, Sahibzada Zulfiqar, Akram Al Hadid, social leaders and senior journalists participated and addressed the seminar.

Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Atiq Ahmad Khan addressing the seminar said, the solution to Kashmir dispute is possible only through a referendum.

He said, Pakistan is the only party for the Kashmir liberation movement that is fighting for the rights of the people of IIOJK all over the world. The liberation movement will now have to use the same force as in the 1950s, he added.

He said, “We have strong points to fight the legal battle for the liberation of Kashmir for which the resolutions of the Muslim Conference can help.” He said, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah never used the word India or Bharat and always used the word Hindustan.

Naureen Farooq Ibrahim, MNA, addressing the seminar said that Quaid-e-Azam had called Kashmir the jugular vein of Pakistan. She, said India is keeping its eyes on the rivers of Kashmir, which is why it is not giving birthright to the people of Kashmir. The address of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the UN General Assembly has given new life to the Kashmir liberation movement, she maintained.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi said, more than 900,000 Indian troops are imposed on the innocent people of IIOJK. He said, the massacre of Kashmiris speaks volumes about India’s terrorist policy, adding that the measures of August 5, 2020 were in violation of the Geneva Convention.

Saleem Haroon said that on October 27, 1947, India occupied Kashmir in the dark of night and with cunning managed to prove its lies as truth and our truth as lies to the whole world.

Former minister, Nisar Memon said Pakistan has always provided political and moral support to Kashmiris but now it should also provide financial assistance to the oppressed Kashmiris as the military siege by India has forced the oppressed Kashmiris to starve.

Altaf Hussain Wani said, the voice of oppressed Kashmiris and the terrorist face of India must be exposed all over the world through the use of technology.

Former Lord Mayor, Chaudhry Aurangzeb asked why the international community is silent on atrocities against Kashmiris. The United Nations should play its role for the basic rights of Kashmiris, he added.

