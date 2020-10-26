Kashmiris across globe to observe Black Day tomorrow

Srinagar, October 26 (KMS): Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe the 27th October, tomorrow, as Black Day to convey to the world that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their motherland.

Call for observance of the day to be marked by shutdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other pro-freedom organizations.

On 27th October in 1947, Indian troops in total violation of the essence of Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum in their statements issued in Srinagar appealed to the Kashmiris living across the globe to hold anti-India and pro-freedom rallies and protests, tomorrow, to draw world’s attention towards the unresolved Kashmir dispute and the suffering of the people living in the occupied territory. They said that since October 1947, tens of thousands of Indian troops continue to illegally occupy the territory.

Like this: Like Loading...