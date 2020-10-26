Kashmiris’ pledge to continue freedom struggle reaffirmed

Srinagar, October 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM), Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Tehreek-e-Istiqlal, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League have reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their struggle against India’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Chairperson Farida Bahanji in a statement issued in Srinagar said that October 27, 1947 was the darkest day in the history of Kashmir. “On this day, the Indian Army entered Jammu and Kashmir in negation of all international norms and ethics,” she added.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Chairman Ghulam Nabi Waseem in a statement in Srinagar said that 27 October 1947 changed the geo-political history of subcontinent and trampled the Delhi agreement of Indian independence Act for the creation of Pakistan and India. “This was the day when Indian boots landed in Kashmir and the dark days started for the Kashmiris. The Delhi agreement was very clear that Muslim majority states will be part of Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir being a Muslim majority should have been a part of Pakistan but the expansionist designs of Indian leaders violated all the norms by sending their troops and forcibly occupying Jammu Kashmir,” t he statement added.

APHC leader and Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum Chairman, Devinder Singh Behl in a statement in Jammu said that Indian Army along with RSS goons entered jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947 and unleashed bloodshed in the territory. He said that people of IIOJK would continue their struggle till Kashmir is settled as per UN resolutions.

The Chairman Tehreek-e-Istiqamat, Ghulam Nabi War in a statement said that India was hell bent upon committing genocide of the Kashmiri Muslims.

Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM), a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, right from the day one, India has been treating Kashmir as its colony and Kashmiri people as its slaves who have no human rights. The statement said the first Indian Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, went to the United Nations and pledged to hold a referendum and provide people of Kashmir a chance to determine their future by themselves. However, Indian leaders, later, backtracked from their commitment. “Indian forces on daily basis are killing Kashmiris and destroying residential houses and the international community has become a mute spectator,” JKEM deplored.

Chairman J&K People’s Freedom League and ex-convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK chapter, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad urged all the big and small states and institutions of the world to address the plight of the Kashmiris in the Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that all curbs and restrictions on basic freedoms–press, platform, be lifted and the human rights groups be granted free access to Kashmir to assess the true picture of the besieged region. “A peaceful and durable solution of the problem in line with the UNSC resolutions and wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as its basic and aggrieved party be found without further delay,” he said.

The vice chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Aijaz Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad said that after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A by Modi fascist Indian government, India had lost its whatsoever claim on Jammu and Kashmir. The statement added that the Kashmiris reject Indian illegal occupation of their motherland.

Vice chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League, Zahid Ashraf in a statement released in Islamabad, today, denounced the continued illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and said the fateful day of Oct. 27, 1947 was the blackest day in the history of Kashmir. He said that 73 years of occupation and Indian rule had resulted in endless persecution and repression of the enslaved people of Kashmir.

The Chairman of Kashmir Institue of International Relations and vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Altaf Wani, in a statement said that the invasion of Jammu & Kashmir by India on October 27 is the most dreadful incident of India’s colonial history that threw the region into throes of instability and perpetual violence. He said, right on this day in 1947 the leaders of the so-called secular India hurriedly rushed its troops to Srinagar in the dark of night trampling under the jackboots the Kashmiris’ fundamental political and democratic rights for which the Indians had themselves fought for years together under and against the British rule.

Like this: Like Loading...