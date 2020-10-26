Rallies, protests to mark Black Day tomorrow

Oct 27 invasion multiplies Kashmiris’ woes

Srinagar, October 26 (KMS): Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe the 27th October, tomorrow, as Black Day to convey to the world that India has occupied their motherland illegally and against their aspirations.

Protest marches, rallies and seminars will be held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all across the world to condemn the invasion of the territory by Indian Army on 27th October, 1947 as well as revocation of Kashmiri’s special status by Modi-led fascist regime on August 5, last year. The day will be marked by complete shutdown in the occupied territory. Call for the observance of the day as Black Day has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other pro-freedom organizations.

It was on 27th October in 1947 when Indian troops in total violation of the spirit of the Partition Plan of the Sub Continent had militarily invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it while violating international standards of law and justice. Later, after 72 years on 5th of August 2019 Modi-led government completely annexed the occupied territory in India.

The APHC in statement in Srinagar asked people to demonstrate to the world tomorrow that they would not rest till J&K was liberated from Indian slavery. The statement urged upon the world community to fulfill promise made to the people of Kashmir on holding a plebiscite under the supervision of the United Nations to determine the destiny of the Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, an analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service on the eve of the October 27, today, said that the day is observed by the Kashmiris as day of mourning because the landing of Indian troops on this day in 1947 multiplied the sufferings of the Kashmiris. The report maintained that the annexation of J&K and its bifurcation were a solid proof of the fact that the Indian military presence in the occupied territory was totally illegal and unlawful as per international law. It pointed out that New Delhi’s August 5, 2019 illegal action had vindicated the Kashmiris’ stance that Indian position in J&K is that of an occupying country.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Farida Bahanji, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Ghulam Nabi Waseem, Devinder Singh Behl, Ghulam Nabi War, Jahangeer Ghani Butt, Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in their separate statements reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their struggle against India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Renowned lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat, who represented 8-year-old Kathua gang-rape victim, Asifa Bano in 2018, was booked by Indian police on the pretext of hurting religious sentiments of Hindu community in one of her tweets. Asifa Bano was abducted, gang-raped and killed by Hindu extremists including a police officer in Rasana area of Kathua in January 2018. Deepika Singh said she has been charged with offences which she did not commit.

An Indian soldier who fired at himself with his service rifle on October 12 succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital in Srinagar, today. This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in IIOJK to 479 since January 2007.

