Anti-India protest rallies in Islamabad, AJK on Black Day

Islamabad, October 27 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK chapter staged a protest demonstration outside the UN office in Islamabad on the completion of 73 years of India’s illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir, today.

The Hurriyat-AJK leaders on the occasion said that the massacre of Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir was the worst example of Indian state terrorism and the rising bloodshed in the territory was the result of unbridled powers granted to the Indian forces. They said that India was conspiring to turn the Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir into a minority area through changing its demography. They maintained that New Delhi was imposing colonial laws and issuing domiciles to non-Kashmiris to advance its nefarious agenda within a short span of time.

The Hurriyat leaders expressed grave concern over the extrajudicial killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops, saying that India was committing genocide in the occupied territory. They urged the international community to play its role in the withdrawal of Indian troops from IIOJK, repeal of all black laws and release of all innocent Kashmiri detainees. They made it clear that the Kashmir issue was an issue of life and death for around 15 million Kashmiris who are struggling to secure their right to self-determination as recognized by the United Nations.

Hurriyat-AJK leaders who participated in the event included Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Syed Faiz Naqasbandi, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Zamurad Khan, Altaf AHme Butt, Rafiq Dar, Ishfaq Majeed Mir, Shamim Shawl, Ishtiyaq Hameed, Abdul Majeed Malik, Imtiaz Wani, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Eng Mehmood, Advocate Pervez Ahmad, Raja Shaheen, Hassan Al-Bana, Manzoorul Haq Butt, Gulshan Ahmad, Syed Mushtaq, Zahid Safi, Zahid Ashraf, Nisar Mirza, Dawood Khan, Fida Kiyani, Muhammad Sarwar, Nazir Karnai, Saleem Haroon, Muzaffer Shah and others.

In Muzaffarabad, a protest demonstration was held at Neelam bridge on the occasion of Black Day, today. The protest was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istiqlal. A rally led by Mushtaq Ahmed Butt was also taken out from Neelam bridge to the Press Club. Others who participated in the programme included Shaukat Javed Mir, Qazi Shahid Hameed, Amir Muhammad, Younis Mir, Jalal Haider Naqvi and Tanveer Ahmad Durrani. Pro-freedom and anti-India slogans were raised on the occasion.

Anti-India rallies were organized by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in front of Indian military posts at Athmaqam and Hatian Bala in AJK against the Indian military occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. People took to the streets with black flags and black armbands and raised slogans against the Indian military occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. The rallies were led by Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Deputy Commissioner, Neelam Shahid Mehmood, and others. Addressing the rally, the speakers said that October 27 was the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir and the Kashmiris had been protesting against this open terrorism of India for the last 73 years.

The Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League held a protest rally in Muzaffarabad, today, against the Indian occupation. The participants of the rally demanded freedom from the tyrannical Indian yoke.

Azad Kashmir Jammu Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement (JKPPFM) Vice Chairman, Qazi Muhammad Imran, while addressing a conference in Bagh today said October 27 is the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir never accepted this occupation of India. He urged the UN to take notice of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK. The JKPPFM President for district Bagh, Tariq Butt, and other speakers including Nazeer Chaudhry, Farooq Chaudhry, Aslam Butt and Saif-ud-Din Mir urged the UN to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

