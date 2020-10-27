French President’s blasphemous remarks denounced

Srinagar, October 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) headed by Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, has strongly denounced the appalling Islamophobic remarks of French President Emanuel Macron.

The MMU – a conglomerate of religious organisations of IIOJK – said the French leader’s remarks on Islam – a religion to which peace, humanity and mercy are intrinsic values – expose his ignorance about Islam.

In a strong worded statement, the MMU which comprises Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya, Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamiat Ahle Hadeth, Jama’at-e-Islami, Anjuman Sharia’n Shian, Karwaan-e-Islami, Itihaad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulema-e-Ahnaaf, Dar-ul-Uloom Qasmia, Dar-ul-Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat-ul-Aima Wal Ulema, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaa’ikh Kashmir, Dar-ul-Uloom Naqshbandiya, Dar-ul-Uloom Rasheediya, Ahl-e-Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanz-ul-Uloom, Paerwaan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamiya Khurram Sarhama, Anjuman Tanzeem-ul-Makaatib, Muhammadi Trust, and other social and educational organisations, said that it is extremely unfortunate and dangerous to world peace that such provocative remarks come from the head of a state. The disrespect shown to Islam and our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is highly condemnable, it said.

The MMU urged all nations of the world who believe in shared universal brotherhood and peaceful coexistence and the Muslim leadership of the world to take strong note of the malicious remarks of the French President and rein in the elements with such a mindset which is a threat to world peace.

Meanwhile, senior APHC leader and the President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie SHian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, in a statement issued in Srinagar also strongly denounced the derogatory remarks of the French President.

Reacting to the frequent publication of insulting sketches in France and the blasphemous and foul language used by the French President against the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH, he described it as part of nefarious campaign to malign Islam. He said the love and respect for Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a fundamental part of every Muslim’s faith and belief. He said the French President’s remarks hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Muslims and he had clearly demonstrated his hostility to Islam and violated the universal principles of interfaith respect.

