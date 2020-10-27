India denounced for continuing with illegal occupation over IIOJK

Srinagar, October 27 (KMS): In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations continued to denounce India for landing its troops and illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1947.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the 27th October 1947 as most unfortunate day of human history. “Since then through its military might, New Delhi has killed and murdered tens of thousands of innocent people, dishonored women and tortured, injured, maimed and disappeared thousands of youth in the occupied territory.” He pledged to honor the unmatched sacrifices of Kashmiri people by continuing the struggle for freedom with full determination and honesty.

The Chairman of Islamic Political Party, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, said that the Kashmiri people had been rendering unparalleled sacrifices for their freedom from Indian yoke since 1947 and were determined to continue their struggle till settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the people’s aspirations. He said India’s intransigence was the main obstacle to settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute. Naqash said that the fascist BJP-led Indian government’s unilateral decision to revoke the special status of Kashmir and the subsequent repression and communications blackout was another step in New Delhi’s long history of colonizing Kashmir.

Pairwaan-e-Wilayat Chief Maulana Sibat Shabbir Qummi in a statement said that Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir was a blatant violation of human and democratic values. He said that India had martyred more than four lakh people in IIOJK since 1947 and arrested tens of thousands. He thanked the people and Government of Pakistan for extending all-out support to the Kashmiri people.

Kashmir European Alliance (KEA) in a statement said, India seems not to be interested in a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, and is poised to raise the geopolitical temperature in South Asia. “Since 5th of August 2019, Indian occupied Kashmir has been turned into an open-air prison, not unlike Gaza, where a crippling communications blockade has made the lives of locals miserable,” it added. The KEA said, the list of atrocities carried out by Indian forces in Kashmir seems to be getting longer, while it appears that New Delhi’s military machine has thrown all ethics to the wind.

Like this: Like Loading...