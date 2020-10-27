Kashmir issue unfinished agenda of partition: Speaker NA

Islamabad, Oct 27 (KMS): Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said Kashmir issue was an unfinished agenda during partition of the Indian sub-continent.

In a message on the occasion of black day observed every year on October 27 to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said the struggle will continue till the liberation of Kashmir from India.

He said Pakistan was fighting the case of Kashmiris across the world.

The Kashmir issue would be highlighted at all the platforms at the international level, he said adding it was priority of the present government to become voice of the oppressed Kashmiris and provide them moral, political and diplomatic support.

The Speaker demanded of the United Nations Security Council to implement its resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

The cruelty and oppression of India against the innocent and unarmed Kashmiris had put at stake the peace of the region, he added.

He said that permanent peace in the region could not be achieved without resolving the decades old Kashmir dispute.

The world community should take notice of the massive human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

He said India revoked article 370 and 35A of its constitution and deprived Kashmiris of their identity and freedom.

The whole nation was united on the Kashmir issue and every citizen of Pakistan stood with their Kashmiri brothers, Asad reiterated.

He said the Parliament of Pakistan always stood with the Kashmiri people.

Every sacrifice will be offered to help Kashmiris in order to achieve their right of self determination, he added.

