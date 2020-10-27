President, PM reiterate support to people of Kashmir on Black Day

Islamabad, Oct 27 (KMS): President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their messages on the Kashmir Black Day being observed today, said that people of Pakistan are observing this day to condemn Indian illegal occupation and to reiterate their unwavering support to the Kashmiri people.

In his message, President Dr. Arif Alvi, said, “On this day 73 years ago, Indian Security forces landed in Srinagar to illegally occupy the territory and subjugate people of Jammu and Kashmir in clear violation of international law and humanitarian norms. On August 5, 2019, India moved to alter the disputed status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and change its demographic structure. The illegal and unilateral Indian actions have been rejected by the Kashmiri people, by Pakistan, and by the international community for being in violation of International Law, relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, and India’s own solemn commitments made bilaterally to Pakistan as well as to the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.”

“For more than a year now, Kashmiris have been prisoners in their own homes, aliens in their own land, and unable to walk freely on their own streets. Over 900,000 Indian occupation forces, holding 8 million Kashmiris, have turned the occupied territory into the world’s largest open prison. India’s inhuman military siege, continued blockade, continuing torture and brutal repression and attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, have shown the real face of the ‘Hindutva’—driven RSS-BJP regime and its extremist designs. The international media and human rights organisations continue to document the tragedy of Kashmir as it goes on unfolding,” he added.

Despite the horrendous nature and scale of Indian atrocities, and facing the worst form of Indian state—terrorism, the people of IIOJK have demonstrated remarkable courage, strength and resilience. They have proved that India cannot break their will with the use of brute force, he added.

“I would like to assure my Kashmiri brothers and sisters, that we honour their sacrifices and salute their indomitable spirit as we observe this Black Day. We also re-affirm our unflinching support to the people of IIOJK in their just struggle. This support and solidarity will continue until the Kashmiris achieve their legitimate right to self-determination as enshrined in the international law, United Nations Charter and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions,” he observed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said: “The Kashmir Black Day represents a dark chapter in the human history when, 73 years ago, Indian forces landed in Srinagar to forcibly occupy the territory and subjugate people of Jammu and Kashmir. The illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir by India represents an international dispute, the solution of which is firmly anchored in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions in accordance with the UN charter.”

The premier said, “for its part, Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Kashmiri people and extend all possible support to them until they realise their legitimate right to self-determination”.

“Despite unabated Indian atrocities for more than seven decades posing an existential threat, India is unable to break the will of the Kashmiri people. International community bears witness that Indian state-terrorism, extra-judicial killing of innocent Kashmiris, unprecedented restrictions in freedom of speech, fake encounters, cordon-and-search operations, custodial torture and deaths, enforced disappearances, incarceration of Kashmiri leadership and youth, use of pellet guns, destruction and burning of houses to inflict ‘collective punishment’ on the Kashmiris communities and other methods of subjugation have failed to shake the resolve of the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination,” he noted.

