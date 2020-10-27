Senate expresses full solidarity with Kashmiris

Islamabad, Oct 27 (KMS): Senate has passed a resolution expressing full solidarity with the popular indigenous uprising of the heroic people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, terming October 27 as a Black Day in the history of the Kashmiri people.

The House resolutely rejected the illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir which is the root cause of the dispute for the last 73 years.

The resolution reaffirmed complete and unconditional support of Pakistan and its people to the just cause of the inalienable right of self-determination of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions that seek a plebiscite under UN auspices to ascertain the wishes of the Kashmiri people regarding their future. Moreover, the Senate strongly condemned the Modi regime in India for following policies based on bigotry and Islamophobia that seek to divide society and promote discrimination against the people of IIOJK on the basis of their ethnicity and religion.

“This brutal Indian occupation based on falsehood, fear and force, is primarily responsible for the miserable plight of the struggling Kashmiri children, women and men who have been forced to remain part of India under the diktat of bullets, bayonets and bombs.

India has falsified and forged a document which it terms as an “instrument of Accession” and this forgery has been unmasked by respected international historians since it is used to justify and defend the indefensible.

The Senate also thanked all those countries, international organizations and freedom-loving people for their support and sympathy for the Kashmir cause, which will continue its valiant struggle until victory.

Like this: Like Loading...