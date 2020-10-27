TeH asks India to accept ground realities on Kashmir

Srinagar, October 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir has said that India in violation of the Partition Plan of the Sub Continent occupied Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir on October 27,1947 on the basis of a fraudulent Instrument of accession.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in a statement Issued in Srinagar, today, said, “This forcible and fraudulent accession of the state was never accepted by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and it will never happen in future.” The statement also denounced arrest and continued detention of party Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and other Hurriyat leaders.

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat said that the Kashmiris were facing worst type of Indian state-sponsored terrorism since 27th October 1947 when India forcibility occupied Jammu and Kashmir where arrests, restrictions and strangulation of people’s aspirations are now the order of the day.

It expressed its deep concern over the plight of detainees languishing in different jails and said that the behavior of jail authorities is quite callous and inhuman. “The detainees are denied their rights and locked for most of the time,” the TeH said.

“The policy of oppression and repression can’t yield anything for India. Repressive and coercive measures won’t break our resolve or deter Kashmiri from pursuing the cherished mission,” the statement said and asked India to accept the ground realities and resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori while paying homage to the youth martyred in Noorabad, Tral, said that innocent blood is being spilled in IIOJK due to India’s stubbornness. He asked India to shun the approach based on military might and resolve the Kashmir dispute in its historical context.

Like this: Like Loading...