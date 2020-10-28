IIOJK is up for sale – Indian army can grab any ‘strategic’ area

Srinagar, October 28 (KMS): In another step towards fulfillment of India’s nefarious agenda to change the Muslim majority status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Modi led fascist Indian government has issued an order empowering Indian Army to grab any local area in the territory after declaring it as ‘strategic’ for requirements of the Indian armed forces.

The order issued by Indian Home Ministry says, “The Government may on the written request of an Army officer … declare an area as Strategic Area within a local area, only for direct operational and training requirements of armed forces.” The ministry also announced amendment to land laws to allow everyone in India to buy the land in IIOJK which hitherto was exclusively meant for permanent resident of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the so-called order – Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020 – a number of amendments have been carried out in the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act to allow the buying of land by anyone.

Paving the way for all Indians to be able to buy land in IIOJK, the Indian government on Tuesday issued the notification to completely repeal 12 of the IIOJK laws and brought about changes in 14 such Acts. In this notification, New Delhi further amended the domicile law by allowing “spouse of a domicile” to be deemed a domicile. This was earlier applied only to children of Indian government officials posted in IIOJK for a total period of 10 years. Under the order, a new body – the J&K Industrial Development Cooperation – has been set up and if it is unable to acquire land, the Indian government could invoke the provision of the Right to Fair Compensation Act, and acquire the land on behalf of the corporation for public purposes.

The erstwhile IIOJK laws, which are completely repealed, include the Jammu & Kashmir Alienation of Land Act, the Jammu & Kashmir Big Landed Estates Abolition Act, the Jammu & Kashmir Common Lands (Regulation) ACT, the Jammu & Kashmir Consolidation of Holdings Act, and a few others.

Reacting to the development, former IIOJK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in a Twitter post said, “Unacceptable amendments to the land ownership laws of J&K. Even the tokenism of domicile has been done away with when purchasing non-agricultural land & transfer of agricultural land has been made easier. J&K is up for sale & the poorer small landholding owners will suffer.”

