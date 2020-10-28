India cannot break Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom: APHC

New Delhi denounced for allowing outsiders to buy IIOJK land

Srinagar, October 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad, has said that Indian oppressive measures including killings, arrests and restrictions have failed to break the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their struggle to secure for freedom from Indian subjugation.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar while reiterating the Kashmiris’ commitment to carry forward the liberation movement to its logical conclusion at all costs said that under no circumstances India would be allowed to succeed in its nefarious designs in IIOJK.

He urged India to allow the UN delegation to visit Kashmir to assess the human rights situation in the occupied territory. He rejected all brutal acts and draconian laws including Domicile law and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act imposed by the Modi led fascist Indian government in IIOJK and urged people to show resistance and hate against such inhuman and violent acts.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad said Kashmiris will never accept Indian occupation, adding that India was usurping all rights of Kashmiris and now non-Kashmiris were allowed to purchase land in IIOJK. He said that all Indians are foreigners in Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi’s muscular policies based on military might would not be able to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Parirwaan-e-Wilayat Chief, Maulana Sibat Shabbir Qummi, in a statement issued in Srinagar also denounced India for allowing its citizens to purchase land in IIOJK without any hindrance. While expressing concern over issuance of notification by New Delhi in this regard, he said India was imposing the policies of Israel in the occupied territory to change its demography.

Maulana Qummi said that India can neither dilute the disputed status of the Kashmir dispute, nor could mislead the international community through such illegal actions.

