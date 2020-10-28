India spilling innocent blood in IIOJK on daily basis: Khan Sopori

Srinagar, October 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has said that Indian troops are killing innocent Kashmiri youth on daily basis.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori while addressing a meeting in Srinagar said that due to the unrelenting ongoing repression unleashed by India in the occupied territory for the past several decades, Kashmiri youth were forced to take the path to armed struggle against the brutal Indian forces. He paid homage to the youth martyred in Tral, Badgam and other areas and said that Indian troops were ruthlessly spilling the blood of Kashmiri youth.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori said that the daily killings, arrests, and other human rights violations were a telling proof of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK. He urged the international community to end its silence and take notice of Indian atrocities against the unarmed Kashmiris who are fighting for their inalienable right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar welcomed the statement of Pakistan’s permanent envoy to the United Nations, Muneer Akram, on Kashmir. The envoy had said that Pakistan was vigorously taking up the Kashmir issue at all international forums.

