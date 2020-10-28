India’s NIA conducts raids at several places in IIOJK

Searches houses of Khuram Parvaiz, TeH leader, GK office

Srinagar, October 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India’s notorious agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided several places in the territory.

The NIA has raided Sonwar, Nawa Kadal, Nehru Park and Pratap Park areas of Srinagar.

The NIA has raided several places in the city including the office of English daily Greater Kashmir and the residence of noted human rights activist, Khurram Parvaiz, in Sonwar.

The offices of NGO Athrout are also being raided. The NIA has registered a case to probe into the fundraising activities of the NGO – who are funding them and where the funds are being channelised to.

The personnel of the probe agency also raided the house of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yousuf Sofi in Bandipore.

The NIA sleuths were accompanied by Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group. The searches were going on till last reports came in.

