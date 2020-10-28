Number of Indian troops present in IIOJK soars to 1.5 million

Srinagar, October 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the number of Indian troops present in the territory has soared to over 1.5 million.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service said, the number of Indian troops present in IIOJK is cited to be around eight to nine hundred thousand. However, as per KMS research cell based in Srinagar, the actual number of occupational troops is 1,501,000.

The research also gave a break-up of the Indian forces’ personnel, according to which the number of Indian Army soldiers is 750,000, paramilitary forces including CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP is 535,000, the number of Police personnel is 130,000, Special Police Officers 35,000 and Village Defense Committee personnel 51,000. It makes a grand total of 1,501,000 Indian occupational forces’ personnel present in the territory. KMS—5M

