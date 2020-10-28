Seminar held in Muzaffarabad in connection with Kashmir Black Day

Muzaffarabad, October 28 (KMS): A round table seminar was organized by Institute of Dialogue, Development & Diplomatic Studies (IDDDs) in Muzaffarabad in connection with the Kashmir Black Day.

A presentation was given on power point about the structures of Indian occupation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It is main difference how democracy flourished in AJK with the support of masses who enjoy freedom.

The speakers said that Pakistan had empowered AJK people while as India needed land of Kashmir not the people. “We must use tools of freedom to unchain Indian occupation. We must stand with Pakistan as India is involved in genocide and demographic terrorism in Kashmir. We must strengthen Pakistan internally as our forces though meager in number are guarding our boarders,” they said.

The speakers included Farhet Ali Mir Additional Chief Secretary AJK; Khawaja Farooq, senior leader PTI; Aaqib Ali, Coordinator IDDDS, and Ali Akber, President Youth Parliament.

Like this: Like Loading...