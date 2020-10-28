Speakers at Jammu webinar grill Modi’s evil agenda

Jammu, October 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, speakers at a webinar came down hard on Modi-led fascist Indian government for implementing its evil agenda to tarnish the identify, culture and demography of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the event was hosted by Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association, Aaqib Wani, and Syed Zeshan to discuss the fallout of abrogation of special status of IIOJK. The speakers condemned the newly enacted land laws, thrust upon the Kashmiri masses against their will.

Aaqib Wani on the occasion said that New Delhi was applying Israeli model in the disputed territory to change its demography which was unacceptable to the Kashmiri people.

Sajjad Kargili, representing Ladakh in the webinar asked the youth to come together and fight for the dignified life which is under threat at present. He said the cat is out of the bag and people of Valley, Jammu and Ladakh feel betrayed in each sphere of life.

Advocate Manzoorul Haq from Pulwama questioned the ill intension of Modi-led Indian government to sell out IIOJK to corporate. Advocate Beesat Khan also grilled Modi regime for its anti-Kashmir laws.

Others who spoke on the occasion included Advocate Faisal Janjua, Manzoor Owais, Iftikhar Ahmed and Advocate Zeshan Syed.

