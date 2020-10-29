Ali Raza Syed condemns NIA raids in IIOJK

Brussels, October 29 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, has strongly condemned the raids conducted by the Indian authorities on offices and residences of prominent human rights activities including Khurram Pervaiz and Perveena Ahangar in Srinagar.

India’s National Investigating Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Srinagar including the residences of human rights activists, Khurram Pervaiz, the Chair of Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD) and Programme Coordinator of Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) and office of Association of Parents for Disappeared Persons (APDP) headed by Perveena Ahangar as well as offices and residences of some journalists, media organizations and NGOs.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Brussels strongly condemned the NIA raids. He said, India is targeting the Kashmiri human rights activists and journalists who project the real picture of human rights situation in IIOJK.

The KCEU Chairman said, Khurram Pervaiz has an international distinction due to his great efforts for defending human rights in IIOJK and Perveena Ahangar along with another human rights activist Pervaiz Imroz has so far received Norwegian “RAFTO” award for her services to the humanity in the occupied territory.

Ali Raza Syed said, this shameful act is a severe violation of international norms and basic principles of human rights and freedom of press and freedom of expression. He praised the human rights activists and journalists who are engaged in revealing the facts about severe situation prevailing in IIOJK.

He urged the world influential governments and human rights organizations to take serious note of the Indian aggressive steps and impress upon New Delhi to avoid such actions against the human rights activists and journalists IIOJK.

