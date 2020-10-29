BJP leader, two workers shot dead in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 29 (KMS): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader along with two workers was shot dead in an attack in Y K Pora area of Qazigund in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday evening.

The slain BJP leader has been identified as Yuva Morcha General Secretary Kulgam, Fida Hussain Itoo.

An official told media that unknown attackers fired upon three persons in Y K Pora, one of them died on the spot while two others were shifted to emergency hospital in Qazigund, who succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The remaining two dead were identified as Umar Hajjam and Haroon Baig.

Medical Superintendent of Emergency Hospital Qazigund, Dr Asima Nazeer said that the trio were brought dead to the hospital.

