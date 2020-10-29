India compelling us to bid adieu to politics: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, October 29 (KMS): Former IIOJK chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice President, Omar Abdullah Thursday lashed out at the Modi-led Indian government over “criminalizing dissent and branding those seeking protection of their honor and integrity as anti-nationals.”

Addressing party workers in a function at Nawa-e-Subha in Srinagar, he said New Delhi is compelling the “mainstream” politicians in IIOJ&K to call it a day.

Omar asked the Indian government to come clear what they are seeking from them. “The government is coercing us through various tactics so that we could bid adieu to mainstream politics,” he said.

“Today, I am not counting seats as this fight is not for the power. (lanat hai hum par agar in haalat mein aaj bhi hum kursi ke liye lad rahe hai’ (Shame on those who fight for petty power amid ongoing tumultuous situation).” He said people will never forget the leaders if they keep eyeing on the secretariat and the power.

