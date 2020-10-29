India has fully launched NIA to silence dissent in IIOJK: Report

#IllegalDetentionAndInterrogationOfHurriyatLdrs

Srinagar, October 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, having failed in crushing the freedom sentiment of Kashmiri people despite the use of brutal tactics including killings, arrests and cordon and search operations, the Modi-led fascist Indian government has fully launched its so-called probe agency, National Investigation Agency, to carry out crackdowns on dissent including media outlets, journalists and NGO offices.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, citing the blatant NIA raids on Greater Kashmir’s office and residences of HR activists Khurram Parvaiz and Parveena Ahangar and journalists in Srinagar said that the Indian actions were meant to browbeat those who refuse to toe the BJP’s line in IIOJK.

The report referred to the fresh statement of Kashmir Editors Guild in which the KEG deplored that “Kashmir media continues to get targeted, demonized, vilified and raided” and said that India was using its notorious probe agencies like NIA as a weapon to intimidate journalists, Hurriyat leaders and even ordinary Kashmiris. The KEG also expressed its concern over, what it said, the mounting costs of being a journalist in Kashmir.

The Modi regime deliberately shifts detainees, arrested on frivolous and concocted charges, from IIOJK to India to create problems for the Kashmiri public, particularly the families of the detainees and also to break the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom.

As per the detainees’ families, New Delhi in brazen violation of Geneva Convention, denies Kashmiri prisoners medical treatment in Indian jails. The report urged the world HR groups to take notice of unlawful raids, detentions and plight of IIOJK detainees languishing in jails.

