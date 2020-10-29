India’s anti-Kashmir moves; APHC calls for demos tomorrow

Urges people to observe complete shutdown on Saturday

Srinagar, October 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for peaceful protests on Friday and complete shutdown on Saturday against new laws imposed by India that allow the non-Kashmiris to own land in the territory.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar reacting sharply to the colonial decision of New Delhi to grant land rights to outsiders in IIOJK appealed the brave people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh to resist this nefarious move tooth and nail.

He termed this decision as the worst act of New Delhi’s colonial designs to force demographic change in IIOJK. He said since August 5th 2019, New Delhi has unleashed a battery of such colonial laws and decisions regarding IIOJK to deprive the residents of all political, social, economic, religious, educational, linguistic and cultural rights and now this fresh decision of land-grabbing speaks volumes about its murkier designs about the occupied territory.

“These so-called laws and decisions are all meant to force demographic changes and to coerce masses to surrender their legitimate struggle of freedom before military might of New Delhi,” he said.

The APHC spokesman said history bears testimony to the fact that no colonial power on earth has been successful to continue its occupation and enslave people against their wishes forever if that would have been the case India itself would have not been able to get freedom from Britain.

The spokesman appealed to the people of IIOJK to protest these nefarious designs of New Delhi with full determination. He called upon the Kashmiris in IIOJK and across the world to hold peaceful protests after Juma prayers on Friday. He also asked the people of IIOJK to observe complete strike on Saturday to convey a clear message to the world in general and New Delhi in particular that these dirty moves of India are totally unacceptable and will be resisted tooth and nail.

