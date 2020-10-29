NIA conducts more raids in IIOJK including on Zafar Butt’s house

Srinagar, October 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India’s notorious agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided more places in Srinagar, today.

The NIA conducted more raids in Srinagar on the offices of several NGOs and Trusts including Falah-e-Aam Trust, Charity Alliance, Human Welfare Foundation, Jammu and Kashmir Yateem Foundation, Jammu and Kashmir Voice of Victims (VoV) and the house of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt.

The NIA also conducted raid on the house of VoV Chairman, Abdul Qadeer Dar, in Baramulla.

The NIA sleuths were accompanied by the personnel of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and police. The searches were going on till last reports came in.

The NIA conducted raids at nine different places on the houses and offices of human rights activists, Hurriyat leaders, journalists, media and NGOs in Srinagar and Bandipore areas on Wednesday.

It is to mention here that one month ago, the NIA raided the houses and business premises of Hurriyat leader, Zafar Akbar Butt, and his four brothers including Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Bilal Ahmed Butt and Fayaz Ahmed Butt.

Like this: Like Loading...