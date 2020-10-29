JKLF supports anti-India programmes, protests in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 29 (KMS): The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has reiterated its resolve to resist Indian sinister designs, aimed at changing the demography of Jammu Kashmir, and has announced its unconditional support to every resistance programmes India’s arbitrary and dictatorial measures.

This was said by acting Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF,) Abdul Hamid Butt during a meeting which was called to deliberate upon the recent orders of Indian fascist regime to allow outsiders to buy land in Jammu Kashmir.

Terming the Indian moves as colonial, dictatorial and malicious, he said history bears witness to many rulers and politicians who perished while trying to defeat people of Jammu Kashmir by tarnishing their culture, ethos and religious harmony.

The JKLF acting chairman said that the plot to change the demography of Jammu Kashmir is actually a ploy to snatch Kashmiris’ land, destroy their identity, tarnish their religious and social harmony and ethos.

“We, the people of Jammu Kashmir want to tell the international community and the conscious people all over the world that by maintaining criminal silence over these inhuman acts by India, you are actually endangering the lives and rights of a nation called Jammu Kashmir. By doing so, you are only irrigating the seeds of violence, hatred and glorifying dictatorship,” Butt warned.

