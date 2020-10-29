JKPL supports call for strike on Saturday in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has supported the strike call given by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat leaders.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, Bilal Ghani Lone and Masroor Abbas Ansari have called for complete shutdown on Saturday (October 31) against Modi government’s nefarious designs to alter the demographic composition of the territory.

The JKPL Chief Organisar, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, and Coordinator, Shaikh Nazir Ahmed, in a joint statement issued in Srinagar appealed to the international community to put pressure on India to respect the commitments made by its leaders with the people of Jammu and Kashmir both inside and outside the Indian Parliament and at the international forums.

They said that instead of allowing non-Kashmiris including Indian forces to forcibly occupy more and more land in the territory or for strengthening its illegal occupation, India must take immediate and concrete steps with regard to the implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

The JKPL statement urged the people of IIOJK to register their strong resentment by observing complete shutdown on Saturday against all these anti-Kashmir laws and to demand their immediate withdrawal.

The statement said that peace in South Asia would remain a distant dream without the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

