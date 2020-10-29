JKYSF, Pervez Shah denounce NIA raids in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Youth Social Forum General Secretary, Zubair Hassan Mir, visited the residence of a Kashmiri martyr, Showkat Ahmed, , who was recently martyred by Indian troops in Tral area of Pulwama district.

Addressing mourners, Zubair paid rich tributes to Showkat and other martyrs saying the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri martyrs would never go waste.

Zubair Mir condemned the fresh NIA raids and said, “Every segment of the society right from press to business is being targeted and subjected to harassment.These raids won’t deter our motive, and we won’t desist from taking the struggle to its logical end.”

Meanwhile, General Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK chapter, Pervez Ahmad Shah in a statement in Islamabad said that India was using brutal tactics to suppress the freedom movement in occupied Kashmir. He strongly condemned the raids by the NIA on the Greater Kashmir office, the houses of human rights activist Khurram Pervez and Hurriyat leader Zafar Akbar Butt and offices of various welfare agencies. He said that India had started a new series of nefarious tactics to suppress the struggle of right to self-determination.

Pervez Ahmad Shah appealed to the international community and international human rights organizations to stop India from violating human rights in the occupied territory.

President of Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement Altaf Ahmed Bhat while condemning NIA raids told media in Islamabad that fascist Modi regime is harassing Hurriyat leaders, journalists, NGO’s and youth to suppress refrain Kashmiris form the demand of freedom and self-determination as per UN Resolutions. He said that India is using war weapons in residential areas and demolishing houses with explosives. He appealed to international organizations, UN, UNSC, OIC, P5 members to intervene before its too late and the South Asian region is engulfed in nuclear winter because of Modi’s hegemonic and warmongering agenda.

