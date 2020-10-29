Naqshbandi denounces India’s anti-Kashmiri moves in IIOJK

Islamabad, October 29 (KMS): The Convener of AJK-chapter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, has categorically rejected Indian government’s illegal amendments in land ownership laws in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir that paved the way for non-Kashmiris to own land in the territory.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a meeting of the forum in Islamabad said Jammu and Kashmir is a UN recognised disputed territory. He maintained that India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019, and subsequent measures, particularly the domicile law and now the land ownership laws, are aimed at changing urgently the demographic structure of IIOJK and to convert the Kashmiri Muslims into a minority in their own land. This is a clear violation of the 4th Geneva Convention and constitutes war crime, he said.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has called for complete shutdown in IIOJK on Saturday (31 October) to register strong protest against Indian moves for changing demographics of the UN recognised disputed territory and the human right abuses being perpetrated there by Indian troops.

He said that the UN and the international community must take immediate action to stop India from changing demography and committing human rights abuses in IIOJK and facilitate settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the relevant UN resolutions.

The meeting was attended by members of AJK chapter of the Hurriyat forum.

