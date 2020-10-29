Demos in Jammu against new land laws in IIOJK

Jammu, October 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Panthers Party (NPP) staged separate protests in Jammu, demanding repeal of the new land laws which have paved the way for non-Kashmiris to buy land in the territory.

PDP activists, led by General Secretary, Surinder Choudhary, assembled at the party headquarters at Gandhi Nagar and held a rally to lodge their resentment against the BJP-led Indian government over the new land law. However, the protesters were stopped by police from marching on the main road and they later dispersed peacefully.

“Our protest is against the anti-people policies of the BJP, especially the new land law. This land belongs to our future generations and the BJP is cheating the people of Jammu and misleading them,” Choudhary said. Accusing the BJP of pursuing anti-people policies, he said, “This will not be tolerated… we will fight for our rights.”

Meanwhile, JKNPP Chairman and former so-called minister, Harh Dev Singh, also led a protest demonstration near exhibition ground in Jammu and rejected the new land laws for Jammu and Kashmir. He said, the saffron party arbitrarily notified the new law against the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He said, the BJP time and again assured the people that their right of land and jobs shall be safe guarded at all costs post abrogation of article 370 but the notification of the obnoxious law has sent ripples and shock waves among the people who are feeling cheated, he said. He added the Modi regime was hell bent to change the demography of IIOJK.

Meanwhile, former Indian Minister and senior Congress leader, Prof Saifuddin Soz, in a statement said that the Kashmiri people would defeat India’s design to settle outsiders in IIOJK. He said, if India’s National Opposition does not intervene in Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmiri people will be forced to raise their voice for intervention by the international community to correct the social and political malaise created by the Indian government.

Jammu and Kashmir, National Panthers Party patron Prof Bhim Singh said he will knock at the doors of International Court of Justice, if the Supreme Court of India turns down his plea over the new land laws in IIOJK.

National Conference Members of Indian Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi in a statement in Srinagar said that the new land laws were aimed at further alienating the people of IIOJK from India and curb their constitutional rights.

