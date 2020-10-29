Rehmani flays modi regime for its land-grab and anti-press activities in IIOJK

Islamabad, October 29 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has expressed grave concern over the new amended land laws in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a first step to grab immovable property of the inhabitants of the territory.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad said that Modi government illegally and in violations of the UN Charter, resolutions, international laws and Pak-India bilateral agreements divided IIOJK into two union territories and all the administrative officers and staff had been sent from among the non-resident Indian citizens.

He demanded an immediate intervention by the UN Security Council in India’s latest moves under which the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs introduced sweeping changes to land laws in IIOJK. He said, the new law introduced by India in the occupied territory officially ends the protections on land rights guaranteed under Article 35-A, which was repealed on 5th August last year.

Farooq Rehmani said that the Modi regime was bent upon enacting draconian laws and performing in shameful manner in IIOJK. He said, to implement these aggressive laws in the territory, the Modi regime has begun reprisals against the press and media and the members of the press community and the human rights activists are being harassed and rounded up and implicated in various fake criminal cases.

The JKPFL Chairman while condemning all such tyrannical steps said that in fact the local media continued to be targeted, demonized, vilified and raided by the Modi regime and other vested interests. He said New Delhi has conducted searches in several locations in Srinagar and Bandipore. “Very shameful raids have been carried out and the offices of the local newspapers and the human rights organizations including that of Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society have been targeted. The Modi regime now ruling directly from Delhi under the patronage of RSS aims at diverting the attention of the world from IIOJK’s grim and anger political situation,” he said.

Farooq Rehmani said that the Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch should take immediate note of the dark times imposed by RSS and Modi and Amit Shah on IIOJK. All the communities in the occupied territory have equally risen against the Indian Hinndutva onslaught, he added.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, in a separate statement called upon the chiefs of the UN, OIC, Arab League, Gulf Council and heads of all the Muslim states, especially the Custodian of the two holiest Mosques – King Salman of Saudi Arabia, to raise the issue of sacrilegious cartoons and remarks of the French President Emmanual Macron in the UN, to reflect the belief and sentiments of over one billion Muslims of the world, failing which the communal peace between the Christians and the Muslims will be jeopardized at any cost and humanity can suffer at large.

