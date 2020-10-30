APCH-AJK holds anti-India protest demo in Islamabad

Islamabad, October 30 (KMS): An anti-India protest demonstration was held under the auspices of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter in front of National Press Club, Islamabad, today.

The demonstrators strongly condemned the granting of domicile certificates of IIOJK by the Indian government to Indians to change the demography of the territory and described it violation of the United Nations resolutions.

The speakers addressing the protesters deplored that Modi-led fascist Indian government was hell bent upon changing the Muslim majority of IIOJK into a minority but the Kashmiri people would never allow it to succeed in its nefarious designs.

Expressing serious concern over the extra-judicial killing of innocent Kashmiri youth, they said that India was committing genocide of Kashmiris by killing them without any justification.

The speakers said that the people of Kashmir were rendering unprecedented sacrifices for a great cause, adding that the entire world was condemning Indian state terrorism in IIOJK. They said that the sacrifices of Kashmiris had centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at the global level. India cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ voice through its military might and they would continue their struggle till it reached its logical conclusion, they added.

The Hurriyat leaders urged the international community to force India to stop its atrocities in IIOJK and release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

They asked the Pakistan government to intensify its efforts to highlight the Indian brutalities on innocent Kashmiris at international level. They also urged the world community to take notice of the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

The demonstrators were holding banners and placards with anti-India and pro-freedom slogans like “Kashmir Banega Pakistan”, “Terrorist, terrorist India terrorist” and “Go India go back”.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Syed Faiz Naqsbandi, Mir Tahir Masood, Javaid Iqbal Butt, Ishfaq Majeed Mir, Imtiaz Wani, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Advocate Pervez Ahmed, Raja Shaheen, Hassan Al-Bana, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Gulshan Ahmed, Mian Muzaffar, Syed Mushtaq, Zahid Safi, Zahid Ashraf, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Syed Kifayat Rizvi and Fida Kiyani.

Like this: Like Loading...