Dead body recovered in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, unidentified male dead body was recovered in Srinagar city.

The body was found in Chattabal area of the city.

On the other hand, two persons including a baby were killed and six others identified as Haleema Begum, Firdous Ahmed, Rustam Ali, Ramesh Kumar, Hafeeza Begum and Mushtaq Ahmed were injured in a road accident that took place near Baglihar Hydel power project in Ramban district.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a search operation near Gambhir Mughlan in Rajouri.

