Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

Anjuman Shari Shian starts series of Seerat programmes

Srinagar, October 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) under the auspices of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Shari Shian started, today, with a Seerat conference at Imambargah Gulshan Bagh at Bata Kadal in Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Shari Shian in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, this series of Seerat conferences and gatherings will continue till 17th Rabi-ul-Awal.

It said that thousands of students of religious schools affiliated to the Department of Education of Anjuman Shari Shian and a significant number of devotees of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) attended this grand Milad ceremony. Many religious scholars and thinkers addressed the gathering.

Maulana Khurshid Ahmad Qanungo (President of Anjuman-e-Hamaat-ul-Islam), Syed Muhammad Safavi and others were among the dignitaries who expressed their insightful views on the life and teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

On the occasion, the President of Anjuman Shari Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, highlighted the importance of the birthday and many aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He described the perfect life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as a code of eternal salvation and peace, justice and humanity for the world of humanity.

Strongly condemning the repeated publication of blasphemous sketches in France and the French President’s blasphemous statement, Agha Syed Hassan said that the move was a deliberate attempt to provoke Muslims and a total violation of international principles of respect for interfaith. He said that the leaders of the Islamic world and the governments of the Muslim countries should formulate an effective strategy to curb these growing tragic incidents of blasphemy.

