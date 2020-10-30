Forceful anti-India demonstrations, rallies in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, people staged forceful demonstrations, today, to register protest against India’s moves to change the demography of the territory and against the blasphemous caricatures issued by a French magazine.

As the Juma prayers culminated, people took out processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Baramulla, Kupwara and other areas. They raised high-pitched pro-freedom, pro-Islam and anti-India slogans. The occupation authorities disallowed the people to hold night prayers at Hazratbal shrine, last night, in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

On the other hand, complete shutdown will be observed, tomorrow, against Modi government’s plans to convert Muslim majority into a minority by allowing Indian citizens to get settled in the territory. Call for the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and supported by other pro-freedom organizations. Pertinently, Modi regime has imposed new laws in IIOJK that allow the Indian citizens to own land in the occupied territory.

Hurriyat leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Yasmeen Raja and Khadim Hussain in their statements issued in Srinagar said that the sole purpose of the new land laws enacted in IIOJK by India was to evict the Kashmiri Muslims from their properties and make them stranger in their own land.

Indian troops launched a search operation near Gambhir Mughlan in Rajouri. Indian police prevented National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah, from visiting Dargah Hazratbal and offering prayers there.

The journalist bodies of IIOJK in a joint statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the continued harassment of media institutions and Kashmiri journalists by Modi-led fascist Indian government.

National Conference leader, Omar Abdullah, addressing a gathering in Drass area of Kargil in Ladakh region said that the fight against last year’s August 05 decision by New Delhi would continue as the decisions were imposed on IIOJK people illegally. Omar Abdullah is leading a delegation of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, the newly formed amalgam for the restoration of special status of IIOJK, to the area.

In Islamabad, the APHC-AJK chapter held a demonstration, today, outside the National Press Club against Modi government’s nefarious moves to alter the demographic composition of IIOJK.

Like this: Like Loading...