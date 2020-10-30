IIOJK journalist bodies condemn harassment of media institutions

Srinagar, October 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the journalist bodies have condemned the continued harassment of media institutions and Kashmiri journalists by fascist Modi-led Indian government.

A joint statement issued by Journalists Federation of Kashmir, Kashmir Working Journalists Association, Kashmir Journalists Corps, Kashmir National Television Journalists Association, Anjuman-e-Urdu Sahafat Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Photojournalists Association, Kashmir Journalists Association and Kashmir Press Club, reads “We condemn the continued harassment of media institutions and Kashmiri journalists, including Parvaiz Bukhari, an internationally known journalist, who works for Agency France Press as its Kashmir correspondent.”

“In recent months continued harassment of journalists has become a regular norm and we see it as a broader tactic to intimidate and silence professional journalists, who have been reporting on the region without any prejudice for decades,” the statement said. The journalist fraternity also sees the harassment aimed at silencing reporters and curbing the freedom of press, it said.

“Since August 05, 2019, dozens of Kashmiri journalists have been questioned, summoned, harassed and even physically assaulted by the authorities under the garb of various charges. For decades journalists in Kashmir have been working under extremely hostile conditions and this constant harassment only obstructs the delivery of professional obligations,” the statement added.

