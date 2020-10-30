Archive: Current Month

Indian police arrest three youth in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Indian troops arrest youth during CASOs in IOK | Kashmir Media ServiceSrinagar, October 30 (KMS): In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested three youth in Kupwara and Pulwama districts.

Two youth Liyakat Ahmad and Aqib Rashid were arrested by Indian forces’ personnel during frisking of vehicles and pedestrians in Handwara area of the district. Another youth was arrested by the police during a house raid in Pampore area of the Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued cordon and search operations in several areas of the districts of the territory.


