JKLF condemns publication of blasphemous caricatures in France

Srinagar, October 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has condemned the recent caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) followed by the derogatory comments of French President, Emmanuel Macron.

The JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the cartoons as part of larger conspiracy to promote hatred and violence in human society. He said, though individual acts of violence and killings in response to these cartoons are regrettable but the rulers who defend disrespectful cartoons in the name of open society and freedom of speech are actually promoting devoid among the societies.

He said, billions of Muslims and non-Muslims respect and follow Prophet of Islam Muhammad (SAW) and on a systematic pattern a vicious campaign of hate and disregard is being promoted especially in Europe against the Prophet. This is painful and at the same time alarming as it not only creates gap among various religions and societies but also promotes violence and disharmony, he added.

“Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is the greatest human ever born on the face of this universe. This has been accepted not only by Muslims who follow him but many great scholars and leaders belonging to other religions too. Disrespecting and playing with the sentiments of billions of humans cannot be termed as freedom of speech,” he maintained.

The JKLF spokesman said, “Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is our pride and every Muslim can sacrifice his or her life for defending the honour and sacredness of their Prophet.”

