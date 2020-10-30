Pagd delegation reaches Kargil to meet local leadership

Srinagar, October 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) arrived in Drass area of Kargil in Ladakh region, today, to meet local leaders.

The PAGD delegation to Kargil included Omar Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muzaffar Shah and Waheed Parra.

This is the first such delegation of IIOJK politicians visiting Kargil after the abrogation of Article 370 and imposition of military siege by the Modi-led communal Indian government.

As per reports, the delegation will meet Kargil leadership to discuss the post-August 5, 2019 situation in the border town and seek their support to the vision of the PAGD.

