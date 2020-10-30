People of Kargil support demand to restore Article 370

Srinagar, October 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in a significant development, the newly formed People’s Alliance for Gupkar declaration (PAGD) has joined hands with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) to fight for the restoration of Article 370.

A PAGD delegation arrived in Kargil today to meet with local leaders. Besides Omar Abdullah, other leaders in the delegation included Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muzafar Shah and Waheed Parra.

Addressing the media men outside the Circuit House Kargil, Omar Abdullah, said that the PAGD and KDA will continue to fight for the restoration of article 370 and 35-A politically and legally in every peaceful manner. He said that both PAGD and KDA have the same agenda.

Asgar Ali Karbalai on behalf of the KDA said that deliberations were held regarding pre and post-August 05 situation with the PAGD delegation and both have a common agenda of restoration of the erstwhile state of J&K along with Article 370 and 35-A.

Reportedly, the KDA got support from Islamia School Kargil, Imam Khomeni Memorial Trust, Sahib-e-Zaman Turst Kargil, Jamiat-e-Ahli Sunah, Ahle Sufiyan Naqshbandi and Students Education Movement Kargil.

