Shutdown in IIOJK tomorrow against India’s anti-Kashmir moves

Srinagar, October 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed, tomorrow, against Modi government’s plans to allow Hindus from India to buy land in the territory.

Call for the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and supported by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Peoples League and other pro-freedom organizations.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar appealed to the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh to resist the nefarious Indian moves, tooth and nail.

The Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and its senior leaders, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, Bilal Ghani Lone and Masroor Abbas Ansari in a joint statement said that the imperialistic approach of the fascist Modi regime was bound to fail. The leaders maintained that the Kashmiri people were not some dumb driven cattle who would yield to the imperial laws.

It is to mention here that Modi regime has imposed new laws in IIOJK that allow the Indian citizens to own land in the occupied territory.

