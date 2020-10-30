TWI condemns Indian govt’s new land laws in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI), a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), has strongly condemned the Indian government’s amendments to land ownership in the territory and the crackdown on human rights activists, media houses and journalists by the Indian notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Chairman, Khadim Hussain in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the sole purpose of the new land laws and decrees enacted by Narendra Modi’s fascist Indian government in the territory was to convert the Muslim majority in IIOJK into a minority.

He said that under the new law enacted by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs in IIOJK, the protection of land ownership rights had been formally abolished, which was guaranteed under Section 35A of the Indian Constitution. The Narendra Modi-led Indian communal government repealed the Section 35A on August 5, last year, he added.

The Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Chairman said that the Indian government was violating international laws and regulations to fulfill its nefarious intentions in IIOJK.

Reacting to the recent crackdown on Hurriyat leaders, welfare organisations and journalists in the territory by the notorious Indian Investigation Agency (NIA), he said that the Modi government was hell bent on suppressing every voice of truth in the territory.

The TWI chairman appealed to the United Nations to take urgent and strict notice of the Indian government’s illegal, undemocratic and unilateral measures in the internationally recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

