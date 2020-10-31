Eid Milad-un-Nabi (saw) celebrated with religious fervour in IIOJK

Thousands throng Hazratbal to have glimpse of holy relic

Srinagar, October 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), was celebrated across the territory with religious zeal and fervour.

Thousands of devotees thronged the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar to have the glimpse of a relic of the Prophet of Islam (SAW) at the shrine. However, the occupation authorities disallowed holding of nightlong prayers on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The devotees including men, women and children visited the shrine throughout the day. However, afternoon prayers witnessed the highest attendance. Emotional scenes were witnessed during the display of the holy relic as devotees were seen in tears, reciting verses from holy Quran and seeking blessings from Allah Almighty.

The market outside the shrine at Hazratbal wore a festive look. Kids sporting skull-caps and little girls wearing Hijab added to the festive aura on the occasion.

Wakf Board Secretary, Showkat Beigh, said that over one lakh devotees visited the shrine throughout the day. “The highest attendance was witnessed on Friday prayers when around fifty thousand devotees assembled to offer prayers and have glimpse of the holy relic,” he said.

Officials and various social, religious and political organizations organized camps around the shrine with some of them distributing Kehwa (sweet tea) and drinks among the devotees.

Various religious and social organizations organized Seerat programmes and Milad processions were taken out at many places where speakers highlighted various aspects of the life and teachings of believed Prophet Muhammad (SAW). These events were conducted while strictly adhering to COVID19 safety guidelines.

Milad processions were taken out from Habba Kadal, Barbar Shah, Bemina, Nowgam, Dalgate, Chanapora, Syed Abad Soiteng and other localities of Srinagar.

Thousands of devotees thronged Khiram-Hazratbal Shrine in Islamabad district which houses a relic of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Milad processions were also reported from Bandipora, Pulwama, Shopian, Tangmarg, Beerwah, Kangan, Sumbal, Hajin and other places.

Like this: Like Loading...