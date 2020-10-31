FO summons Indian diplomat, protests over ceasefire violations

Islamabad, Oct 31 (KMS): Foreign Office Friday summoned a senior Indian diplomat and registered Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, two civilians sustained serious injuries in indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Nezapir and Rakhchikri Sectors of the LoC yesterday.

He said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons.

He said this year, India has committed 2580 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 19 shahadats and serious injuries to 199 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the Spokesperson said, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

He said these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

