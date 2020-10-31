Grief expressed over loss of life due to earthquake in Turkey

Washington, October 31 (KMS): The General Secretary of Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF), Ghulam Nabi Fai, on behalf of Kashmiris has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to devastating earthquake in Turkey, yesterday.

A strong earthquake of 6.6 magnitude in Turkey killed at least 12 and injured more than 500 people.

Ghulam Nabi Fai in a statement issued in Washington said the people of Kashmir express their heartfelt sympathy with the affected families and convey condolences to the victims of this terrible disaster. There is no doubt that this earthquake has shaken the very conscience of the people in Turkey and beyond, particularly in Pakistan and Kashmir, he added.

He reminded that the people of Kashmir had seen the best of the people of Turkey when earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit Azad Jammu and Kashmir in 2005. He said the Kashmiris stand with the people of Turkey in this hour of grief.

Like this: Like Loading...