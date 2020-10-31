IIOJK people hailed for observing exemplary strike

Islamabad, October 31 (KMS): The AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum has applauded the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for observing an exemplary shutdown and strike against Indian government’s illegal amendments in land ownership laws and other moves aimed at changing the demography and the ongoing human rights violations in the territory.

The forum leaders in a special meeting presided over by Convener, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, said that Kashmir was an internationally recognised dispute and the United Nations had passed several resolutions on it.

They said, India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019, and subsequent measures, particularly the domicile law and now the land ownership laws, are aimed at changing urgently the demographic structure of IIOJK and to convert the Muslims into a minority in their own land. This is a clear violation of the 4th Geneva Convention and constitutes war crime, they added.

The forum leaders said that the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court would be approached against Indian moves to change the demographics of the UN recognised disputed territory and systematic human right abuses by Indian forces.

They urged the United Nations and the international community to take immediate action to stop India from altering the demography of IIOJK and facilitate settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the relevant UN resolutions.

The meeting was attended by members of the forum, Syed Yousaf Naseem, Mir Tahir Masood, Hassan Al-Bana, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Zahid Safi and Mian Muzaffar.

