India NIA’s raids in IIOJK condemned

Islamabad, October 31 (KMS): Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League, Zahid Ashraf, has strongly condemned the recent raids by the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the local press, NGOs, welfare organizations and residences of human rights activists and journalists in Srinagar and other areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Zahid Ashraf in a statement issued in Islamabad termed the raids a brutal ploy to muzzle the fundamental rights and freedom of expression.He said that by suppressing the voices of dissent and press freedom, India had violated the UN Charter and human rights conventions for which it should be held accountable and duly penalised by the international community.

He condemned the NIA raids on the residence of prominent human rights activist, Khurram Pervez and on the office of the daily Greater Kashmir. He added said that India through such suppressive policies wanted to terrorize the dissenters and those voicing against human rights violations into submission so that India could execute its imperial designs in IIOJK.

He called upon the international community and the world human rights groups to take notice of the situation and force New Delhi to uphold the fundamental freedoms and rights guaranteed to the people of Kashmir under the UN Charter and the international law.

