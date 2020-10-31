JKPL, JKYSF delegations visit Sarjan Barkati’s house in Shopian

Srinagar, October 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) and Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) visited Reban area of Shopian and met with prominent Hurriyat leader, Maulana Sarjan Barkati.

Maulana Sarjan Barkati, also known as ‘Azadi Chacha’ (Freedom Uncle), was recently released from 4 years illegal detention.

The JKPL Chief Organizer, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, and Coordinator, Shaikh Nazir Ahmed, along with an eight-member delegation during their visit to Sarjan Barkati’s residence congratulated him on his release.

Speaking on the occasion, the JKPL delegates reiterated that the people of Kashmir will continue their freedom struggle despite all odds. They appealed to the world community and UN to come forward and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions for ensuring peace and stability in the south Asian region. The delegates also urged India to shun its military might policy on Kashmir. They demanded release of all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails.

The JKYSF General Secretary, Zubair Hassan Mir, and district President Kulgam, Haris Ahmed, along with other party members also visited the residence of Maulana Sarjan Barkati. The JKYSF delegates, on behalf of party Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, congratulated Maulana Barkati on his release and praised his determination and commitment to the Kashmir cause.

The JKYSF delegates called for the release of all other illegally detained Kashmiris. They reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, JKYSF Chief Coordinator, Tauseef Ahmed, led a protest demonstration in Chattabal area of Srinagar against the new land law imposed by India in IIOJK and the blasphemous caricatures published in a tabloid in France.

Like this: Like Loading...